Reminder: “Fill the Boot” on Saturday and help support MDA

LUBBOCK, Texas – This year’s local “Fill the Boot” campaign to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) will wrap up on Saturday.

Members of Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 542 have been collecting funds at a couple of intersections around Lubbock since Thursday.

From 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. you can donate to MDA at the intersection of Slide Road and South Loop 289, as well as 50th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Donations support MDA’s mission of funding research to accelerate treatments and cures, as well as caring and empowering kids and adults from day one so they can thrive.

Funds raised through 2019 Lubbock Fill the Boot events help MDA’s efforts to fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers. They also help send more than a dozen local kids to a life-changing experience in an environment without barriers at MDA Summer Camp at Plains Baptist Assembly Campgrounds in Floydada, Texas – all at no cost to their families.