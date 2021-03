WOLFFORTH, Texas — Frenship ISD and Aramark are teaming up to provide meals to children 18 and younger during the spring break holiday.

Families can pick up food bags between 11:45 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15.

The pickup locations are at Westwind Elementary in Lubbock and the Frenship High School Ninth Grade Center in Wolfforth.

The food bags will include meals for seven days.

Children do not have to attend Friendship Independent School District schools to receive the meals.