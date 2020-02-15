Reminder: Girl Scout cookie booths in full bloom at local businesses

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains:

Satisfy that cookie craving while you still can! Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout through March 1, 2020. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

Girl Scout Cookie booths are set up at local businesses throughout Lubbock. Cookie Entrepreneurs are stocked and ready to entice your sweet tooth with creative table displays, troop goal posters, cookie costumes, and cases of delicious Girl Scout Cookies.

If there’s anything that can make cracking open a box of fresh Girl Scout Cookies even better, it’s knowing the benefits girls’ cookie earnings bring to the surrounding community. During Girl Scout Cookie season, each amazing young #cookiepro is not only selling delicious cookies, she’s also building essential life skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics—the “5 Skills” of the cookie program. And the more cookies girls sell, the more earnings they have to invest in community projects that drive positive change and personal enrichment experiences, such as travel opportunities.



One hundred percent of the net revenue raised through Girl Scout Cookie sales in the Lubbock area stays with Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains and its troops. As a result, customers who purchase Girl Scout Cookies are not only getting a delicious treat—they’re making an important investment in their communities and powering thousands of fun and impactful experiences for girls.

Have food allergies, counting calories, or not a cookie eater? Consider donating boxes to Project Troop to Troop. You’ll double your giving efforts by supporting Girl Scouts, who keep their earnings, and by sending a taste of home to to military men and women deployed overseas and stateside.

Girls interested in joining Girl Scouts and participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program can join at gs-top.org.

In the Lubbock area, Girl Scouts are served by Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, call 800-582-7272 or visit gs-top.org.

(News release from the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains)