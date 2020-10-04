Reminder: Health Department hosting flu shot clinics on Fridays, Saturdays in October

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

Flu activity begins to increase in October with activity peaking between December and February.

The City of Lubbock Health Department is offering flu shots for adults (ages 18 and older).

Flu shot clinics available to the public will be held on the following dates and locations:

Every Friday in October at the City of Lubbock Health Department, at 806 18th Street (18th Street and Crickets Avenue), from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Drive-up only.

Saturday, October 10, at Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (clinic site will be just a block away at the City of Lubbock Health Department) Drive-up or walk-up.

The flu shot is $20. You can bring cash or credit/debit card with a photo I.D. matching the name on the card. Flu shots are no charge for Medicare enrollees if you bring your Medicare card.

Those receiving a shot should wear a t-shirt or loose-fitting clothing. The shot will be administered in the arm.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that everyone who is six months of age and older should get a flu shot every season.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the spread of respiratory illness, like the flu, this fall and winter is more important than ever. Preventing flu cases will also help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to COVID-19.

It’s important to get vaccinated before flu season starts. According to the CDC, it takes about two weeks after receiving a vaccination for antibodies that protect against the flu to develop in your body.

(News release from the City of Lubbock Health Department)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains