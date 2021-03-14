Reminder: Lubbock ISD offering free spring break meals

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock ISD:

In partnership with our transportation and food service providers, Lubbock ISD is fortunate to have the ability to offer free meals for all children 18 and under in the Lubbock community during the spring break holiday.

On Monday, March 15, families can pick up a bag for each child that includes five breakfast meals and five lunch meals. Buses will deliver the meals at all locations except for Matthews Learning Center, where pickup will be on the south side of the building. The buses will be at each location during the timeframes listed below:

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Matthews Learning Center, 417 N. Akron

11:00 – 11:50 a.m.

Irons Middle School, 5214 79th St.

Centennial Elementary School, 1301 N. Utica Ave.

Dunbar College Preparatory Academy, 2010 E. 26th St.

Roberts Elementary School, 7901 Ave. P

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.

Wester Elementary School, 4602 Chicago Ave.

Cavazos Middle School, 210 N. University Ave.

Harwell Elementary School, 4101 Ave. D

Waters Elementary School, 3006 78th St.

12:00 – 12:50 p.m.

Coronado High School, 4910 29th Dr.

Wright Elementary School, 1302 Adrian St.

O.L. Slaton Middle School, 1602 32nd St.

Evans Middle School, 4211 58th St.

12:30 – 1:15 p.m.

Mackenzie Middle School, 5402 12th St.

Madison Park Apartments, 512 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Hutchinson Middle School, 3102 Canton Ave.

Atkins Middle School, 5401 Ave. U

(News release from the Lubbock Independent School District)