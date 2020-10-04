Reminder: Portions of Avenue Q closed Monday for LPD follow-up crash investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up crash investigation starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 5. The investigation is expected to last approximately 3 hours.

Officers will close Avenue Q between 38th Street and 50th Street. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or slow down and use caution around this area. The Texas Department of Transportation will be assisting with traffic control.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)

