Reminder: Rep. Arrington hosting host four District 19 town halls this week

Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) has announced four town halls he will hold during Congress’ July District work period starting July 1. At the town halls, which will take place in Castro, Garza, Fisher and Jones Counties, Congressman Arrington will provide a legislative update on what he has been working on in Washington as well as take questions from his fellow West Texans.

Congressman Arrington’s town hall schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 1 st , in Dimmitt at the Castro County Courthouse, starting at 3:45 pm.

, in Dimmitt at the Castro County Courthouse, starting at 3:45 pm. Tuesday, July 2 nd , in Post at the Garza County Courthouse, starting at 10:45 am.

, in Post at the Garza County Courthouse, starting at 10:45 am. Wednesday, July 3 rd , in Roby at the Fisher County Courthouse, starting at 9:30 am.

, in Roby at the Fisher County Courthouse, starting at 9:30 am. Wednesday, July 3rd, in Anson at the Jones County Courthouse, starting at 11:00 am.

All four town halls are open to the public and the media is invited to attend.

Congressman Jodey Arrington is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives serving the Nineteenth Congressional District of Texas. He serves as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

