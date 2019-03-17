Reminder: TechAlert! and siren test scheduled for Wednesday, March 20

The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

In preparation for severe weather season, Texas Tech University will test its TechAlert! emergency communications system and outdoor sirens at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday (March 20).

All faculty, staff and students should update cell phone, home phone or text message information at emergency.ttu.edu. The system is used to alert the university community of emergency situations, class cancellations and delays.

“The safety of our university community is our top priority,” said Ronald Phillips, chief compliance & security officer. “We test the TechAlert! system at least twice a year if it is not otherwise activated, so it is vital we have current phone, text message and email contacts for all faculty, staff and students so our emergency communications system can send the latest information out as quickly as possible.”

During an actual severe weather emergency, the Texas Tech Police Department will activate the outdoor siren system. If practical, the outdoor sirens will be augmented by the use of loudspeakers on university police vehicles broadcasting instructions and/or Texas Tech Police sounding the cars’ police sirens. In these situations, individuals should immediately seek shelter in a safe area. More tips can be found on the Ready website.

In addition to the TechAlert! system, the university will use a number of different tools to ensure delivery of emergency messages. These tools include:

Emergency.ttu.edu is the online Emergency Communications Center. It will inform the Texas Tech community about what to do in advance of, during and after an emergency.

The university’s home page, Texas Tech Today and social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter

Informing local media to deliver emergency information

Outdoor siren notification system

Texas Tech also has made additional enhancements to TechAlert!, adding capabilities for students, faculty and staff at regional sites across the state and to include additional people associated with the university.

CONTACT :

Chris Cook, managing director, Office of Communications & Marketing, Texas Tech University, (806) 742-2136, or chris.cook@ttu.edu

