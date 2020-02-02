Reminder: Voter registration deadline for upcoming March primaries is Monday, Feb. 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Elections Office:

Lubbock County Elections Office announces that the last day to register to vote or change an address for the March 3, 2020 Democratic and Republican Primaries is Monday, February 3, 2020. Voter registration applications are available at local post offices and libraries. Applications must be postmarked by Monday, February 3, 2020 if mailed.

Lubbock County Elections Office located at 1308 Crickets Avenue will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 if citizens wish to deliver their applications or change of address in person.

