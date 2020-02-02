Reminder: Voter registration deadline for upcoming March primaries is Monday, Feb. 3

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/KAMC News)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Elections Office:

Lubbock County Elections Office announces that the last day to register to vote or change an address for the March 3, 2020 Democratic and Republican Primaries is Monday, February 3, 2020. Voter registration applications are available at local post offices and libraries. Applications must be postmarked by Monday, February 3, 2020 if mailed.

Lubbock County Elections Office located at 1308 Crickets Avenue will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 if citizens wish to deliver their applications or change of address in person.

(News release from the Lubbock County Elections Office)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar