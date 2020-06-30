Reminder, Wolfforth’s 4th on the 5th Celebration put off due to COVID-19

WOLFFORTH, Texas – One of the major Independence Day events for the greater Lubbock area, Wolfforth’s 4th on the 5th Celebration was put off.

Officials on Tuesday said the decision came “after careful consideration, and taking as much time as deadlines would allow to monitor the constantly changing Covid-19 restrictions.” The announcement was originally made on June 2 and dispatched again on Tuesday.

“This is a favorite event for our staff and this community and this decision was not an easy one to make,” the Wolfforth Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture said. “We are working on dates later this year that our community can come together and celebrate.”

“Finalized details will be shared as soon as possible.”

No new date was announced yet.

In Lubbock, the Fourth on Broadway celebration, normally held on July 4, was pushed back to Labor Day, September 7, 2020.