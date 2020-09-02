Renovation project at Lubbock’s airport enters Phase 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport:

The general contractor for the terminal building construction at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport is moving from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of the project. Beginning Wednesday, September 2, the new consolidated baggage claim area will open for use. Passengers arriving at LBB will exit the secured area of the terminal building near Gate 8. (See map below.)

Construction scheduled during Phase 3:

Baggage claim 1 will close, and work to transition it to an enlarged, relocated passenger screening checkpoint will begin.

Improvements to the curbside area will continue.

Gate 7 will close.

Rental car counters will relocate.

Passengers are encouraged to seek and observe temporary signage, and allow for extra time to navigate construction areas.

The renovation project is expected to be complete in Summer of 2021.

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/LPSIA)

(News release from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport)