Renovations planned at TTU’s Skyviews Restaurant thanks to $585K gift

Skyviews Restaurant will take a significant step forward in serving its clients and students, thanks to a $585,000 gift from the Moody Foundation that will fund extensive renovations for the restaurant. This marks the largest gift to Texas Tech from the Moody Foundation.

Founded in 1942 by W.L. Moody Jr. and Libbie Shearn Moody, the Moody Foundation is the largest philanthropic foundation in the state of Texas. The generous gift will provide the student-run restaurant and lab a much-needed makeover.

“Skyviews Restaurant is one of the most well-known entities of our college. It has a significant impact on the Lubbock community,” said Tim Dodd, interim dean of the College of Human Sciences. “The generous donation and the matching support will play a major role in developing transformative educational opportunities for our hospitality students. Faculty from the Department of Hospitality and Retail Management, alumni supporters, Institutional Advancement and university leadership all played an important role in the success of this project. The facility renovations will ensure that Skyviews Restaurant becomes a premier teaching and learning laboratory with a unique experience for customers. I look forward to this new era for the College of Human Sciences and the Department of Hospitality and Retail Management.”

Renovation plans include a complete redesign with a modern concept that captures the essence of West Texas landscapes. The interior of the facility, which is located on the top floor of the Texas Tech Plaza at 19th Street and University Avenue, will be reimagined to better focus on exterior views overlooking the Texas Tech campus. An added lounge area will allow for a more relaxed and casual dining experience. At the same time, the kitchen will receive a large upgrade, including new appliances and equipment, to expand the restaurant menu.

“Students receive a state-of-the-art education through our programs, and now they will have a state-of-the-art restaurant in which to put their education into practice,” said Robert P. Jones, chair of the Department of Hospitality and Retail Management. “Many of our guests have no idea that, in addition to one of the area’s finest restaurants, it is also a functioning lab. As a result of the renovation, our students will have the opportunity to test new equipment and create new menu items. We will offer new and different events that can serve not only to enhance the guest experience, but also may provide research projects. The new Skyviews will serve as a new front door to the exciting opportunities available to our students.”

Renovations will begin once a return to work is deemed safe with plans to resume normal operations in the fall semester.

