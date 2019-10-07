Renowned political columnist George F. Will to speak at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:



WHAT:

Texas Tech University Free Market Institute’s Public Speaker Series featuring Washington Post political commentator and columnist George F. Will.

WHEN:

5:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 10)

WHERE:

Allen Theatre, Student Union Building (SUB)

EVENT:

George F. Will, America’s foremost political commentator and columnist, will present his strong and incisive commentary on the Washington political scene with his feature remarks, “The Political Argument Today.”

Sponsored by the Texas Tech Free Market Institute, Will’s appearance is part of the institute’s Public Speaker Series. The event is free and open to the Texas Tech community and the public.

Will is the most widely read columnist in the U.S. His column appears twice weekly in approximately 500 newspapers around the country and has been syndicated by the Washington Post since 1974. He also is a contributor for MSNBC and NBC News. He won a Pulitzer Prize in 1977 for his newspaper commentary, and eight collections of his Newsweek and Washington Post columns have been published.

Will also authored a book in 1990 on baseball, “Men at Work: The Craft of Baseball,” which spent two months on the New York Times Bestseller list. He has taught political philosophy at Michigan State University and the University of Toronto.



(News release from Texas Tech University)

