Reopening on a limited basis — Lubbock Animal Services starting next week

The Lubbock Animal Shelter on Tuesday announced it will reopen to the public.

LUBBOCK, Texas — All adoptions and stray intakes will be all prescheduled, starting next week, according to LAS. It can be can be done by calling 806-775-2057 starting on Thursday.

“All interaction inside the building will be limited, ex: no hands inside cages, no sitting on furniture”

The LAS remains open on a limited basis to slow or stop the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19. See the full message from LAS below.

Hello everyone

We are excited to announce that we are reopening to the public! All appointments (adoptions, volunteers and stray intakes will be all PRESCHEDULED). You can call 806-775-2057 TOMORROW to schedule for next week. All interaction inside the building will be limited, ex: no hands inside cages, no sitting on furniture

Adoption Appointments:

Monday-Friday 9 A – 6 P. 15 people will be allowed in per hour. The group will have 30 minutes to tour the facility, and 30 minutes to interact with their picks & do paperwork. While touring the facility, you will need to take pictures of the animals kennel cards you are interested in. All paperwork will be conducted outside and then you will be contacted by a CSR to come in and complete the adoption/fostering. If you DO NOT have an appointment, you will not be allowed in the building.

Stray Intake Appointments:

Monday-Friday 9 A – 12 P. We are limiting intakes to 5 dogs & 5 cats a day. Litters of kittens/puppies will be counted as 1 intake to preserve space for adult animals. We will NOT take animals that don’t have an appointment made! You will stay in your car for the entire process and we will come out and meet you.

Volunteer/Community Service Appointments:

Monday-Friday 9 A – 6 P. Volunteers will be allowed for 2 hours shifts (1 a day). Volunteer actions will be limited to animal interaction & cleaning (no public interaction). If you DO NOT have a preselected slot, you will not be allowed in the building.

Please help us stick to this program by following COVID 19 restrictions & precautions. We understand that there will be kinks in this system, but we will work them out as quickly and efficiently as possible with your help!