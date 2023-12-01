LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Lubbock Representative Jodey Arrington announced his re-election campaign for 2024.

“It has been my highest honor and privilege to represent the people and values of West Texas in Washington. With the support of my wife and family, I’m proud and excited to announce that I’m running for another term to continue fighting to secure the blessings of liberty and defend the God-given, constitutional rights of We the People,” Arrington said in a press release.

Arrington, a Plainview native, has represented Texas’ 19th congressional district, that includes Lubbock since being first elected in 2016.

If he goes against another candidate in the March 2024 election and wins, Arrington will represent the Republican party in the upcoming November 2024 election.

If you would like to watch Arrington’s re-election campaign announcement video, click here.