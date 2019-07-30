Rep. Arrington hosting host three District 19 town halls in August

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by the Office of U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington)

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Office of U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington:

Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) has announced that he will be holding three town halls in Parmer, Howard, and Cochran Counties during Congress’ August District work period. Congressman Arrington will provide a legislative update on his work in Washington and take questions from his fellow West Texans at each town hall.

Details for each of the town halls can be found below:

Parmer County Town Hall
Tuesday, August 6th, 2019
10:00 A.M. CDT
Friona Senior Citizen Center
1410 Washington Ave
Friona, TX 79035

Howard County Town Hall
Wednesday, August 7th, 2019
10:30 A.M. CDT
Big Spring City Council Chambers
307 East 4th St.
Big Spring, TX 79720

Cochran County Town Hall
Tuesday, August 13th, 2019
1:00 P.M. CDT
Senior Care Center
120 W Wilson Ave
Morton, TX 79346

All three town halls are open to the public and media are encouraged to attend.

Congressman Jodey Arrington is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives serving the Nineteenth Congressional District of Texas. He serves as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

(News release from the Office of U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington)



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar