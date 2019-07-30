Rep. Arrington hosting host three District 19 town halls in August

(Photo provided by the Office of U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington)

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Office of U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington:



Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) has announced that he will be holding three town halls in Parmer, Howard, and Cochran Counties during Congress’ August District work period. Congressman Arrington will provide a legislative update on his work in Washington and take questions from his fellow West Texans at each town hall.

Details for each of the town halls can be found below:

Parmer County Town Hall

Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

10:00 A.M. CDT

Friona Senior Citizen Center

1410 Washington Ave

Friona, TX 79035

Howard County Town Hall

Wednesday, August 7th, 2019

10:30 A.M. CDT

Big Spring City Council Chambers

307 East 4th St.

Big Spring, TX 79720

Cochran County Town Hall

Tuesday, August 13th, 2019

1:00 P.M. CDT

Senior Care Center

120 W Wilson Ave

Morton, TX 79346

All three town halls are open to the public and media are encouraged to attend.

Congressman Jodey Arrington is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives serving the Nineteenth Congressional District of Texas. He serves as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

