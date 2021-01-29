Rep. Arrington introduces bill demanding WHO accountability

WASHINGTON — On Thursday, Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington introduced a bill that would prohibit the Biden Administration from rejoining the World Health Organization without meeting a number of conditions.

On January 20, President Joe Biden reversed a Trump Administration move to withdraw from the organization, which was expected to take effect in July.

Arrington said in an announcement that the organization “has aided and abetted the Chinese Communist Party in covering up their incompetence and spreading misinformation about the origins of COVID-19.”

Former President Trump has also accused the WHO of bowing to Chinese influence in the early days of the pandemic and cited that among the reasons the country would choose to withdraw.

“Biden’s decision [to rejoin the WHO] was weak and is a page right out of Obama’s apology and appeasement policy,” Arrington said in a release about his bill, “which discarded American security interests for merely being liked by the international community.”

The bill prohibits any taxpayer funds being sent to the WHO unless the Biden Administration ensures that six conditions are followed by the WHO.

Among the conditions are that the WHO adopts reforms to ensure aid is not politicized and is provided to those with the most need, that the WHO is not part of a “coverup of the Chinese Communist Party’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” and that the WHO not send “humanitarian or medical supplies,” to Iran, North Korea or Syria.

