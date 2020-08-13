Rep. Arrington meets LISD officials for discussion of re-opening plans

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Independent School District officials held a roundtable discussion at Coronado High School this morning with Representative Jodey Arrington of the 19th Congressional District to go over reopening schools for next week.

Over 70 percent of students have opted for in-person learning this school year, and school officials have spent the summer planning how to keep students and staff safe.

“People will get sick, but there are protocols for that,” Arrington said. “If we have a zero-tolerance for folks getting sick, or just contracting this disease, then we will devastate families and communities like Lubbock wholesale across the country. It’s about managing those risks in a responsible way, and I am confident [LISD] will do that.”

When coronavirus first hit a few months ago, schools adjusted to online learning on the fly. However, after addressing various studies and expert research, they said they are ready to open.

“You’ll see fewer students in the hallways we’re staggering some passing periods, you’ll see less furniture in the classroom and extra furniture, you’ll see desks spread out further apart,” said LISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo. “You’ll see fewer students in the cafeteria. They’ll be eating in different parts of the building. And you’ll see students who are also helping us with cleaning their space.”

Arrington explained he is confident LISD has worked out a plan that is comfortable with everyone.

“I’m confident that they’ve worked that out in a way that makes the teachers feel comfortable, and the parents feel comfortable, it’s not 100% guaranteed,” Arrington said. “There will be people that get sick, there will be people that get infected that may not even be symptomatic. Testing is a big part of the protocols, social distancing and hygiene.”

To best address the specific needs of the community, Arrington explained it is important for local leaders and the government to tailor protocols to the specific needs of the constituents. Each area, state, county or city is different and unique. He said having less federal government involvement in these plans is better.

“It’s more appropriate that the community of Lubbock, communities like Dimmitt and Plainview and places throughout my district that they have the difference in flexibility, working with parents, and other citizens to determine the best and safest way to reopen and manage through the many risks and challenges, not just the immediate health and safety,” Arrington said.

Coronado High school said it would have QR codes throughout the building so students can scan them wherever they go and would allow for contact tracing—a key element in managing virus spread if there is an outbreak.

“We will notify everyone in the building if there is a positive case. But you will be notified that it is a low risk unless you get a further phone call,” Rollo said. “And that happens after we do our contact tracing and determine who was in close contact with that person, then we will notify those families individually if they need to quarantine.”

Arrington explained the Lubbock community, economy and the mental and emotional health of students would benefit from reopening schools.

“Over 70 percent of the kids in Lubbock ISD are in economically disadvantaged situations,” Arrington said. “They get supplemental nutrition that means they get meals that they may not otherwise have. They get a host of support in this structured environment that they don’t get at home.”

At the end of the meeting, Arrington took a tour of the high school to see the precautions it had in place, firsthand. While LISD has several protocols regarding COVID-19 currently in place, they said they are prepared to make necessary changes given the uncertainty of the virus.