Rep. Arrington releases statement condemning Trump supporters who stormed US Capitol

WASHINGTON — Congressman Jodey Arrington released a statement on Twitter condemning the “violence and lawlessness,” of protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday while Congress was confirming the results of the 2020 Presidential election.
Arrington announced Tuesday that he would object to the confirmation of former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner and cited changes to election law in certain states as a key reason.
A spokesperson in Arrington’s office said the congressman was fine.
“Today’s violence and lawlessness was completely unacceptable and undermined both peaceful protest and our efforts to voice legitimate objections to this election,” Arrington said in a Tweet. “Grateful to our law enforcement.”