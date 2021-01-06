Rep. Arrington releases statement condemning Trump supporters who stormed US Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Congressman Jodey Arrington released a statement on Twitter condemning the “violence and lawlessness,” of protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday while Congress was confirming the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

Arrington announced Tuesday that he would object to the confirmation of former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner and cited changes to election law in certain states as a key reason.

A spokesperson in Arrington’s office said the congressman was fine.

“Today’s violence and lawlessness was completely unacceptable and undermined both peaceful protest and our efforts to voice legitimate objections to this election,” Arrington said in a Tweet. “Grateful to our law enforcement.”