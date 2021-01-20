Rep. Arrington releases statement on Inauguration Day

(Photo provided by the U.S. House of Representatives; Office of U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington)

The following is a news release from the Office of U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington:



Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement.

“On behalf of West Texas, I extend my congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris,” said Arrington. “I ask all Americans to join me in praying for their safety and wisdom to lead our great country.

“While I will always look for common ground and opportunities to work together, I will respectfully and relentlessly oppose policies I believe are harmful to the country and inconsistent with our traditional American values.

“I also want to extend my gratitude to President Trump for his tireless efforts and historic achievements to truly make America great again. I am extremely proud of all we were able to accomplish together for our country.

“Today, we turn from politics to focus on that uniquely American experience of a peaceful transition of power and give thanks to Almighty God for the blessing of liberty in the most exceptional nation the world has ever known.”

