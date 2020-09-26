Rep. Arrington releases statement on Trump’s SCOTUS nomination

(Photo provided by the U.S. House of Represenatives)

Office of U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington:

Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement:

“For too long, federal courts have been used by Democrats and activist judges to transform American culture, advancing liberal policies from the bench rather than upholding the Constitution,” explained Arrington.

“The role of the courts is to interpret the law, not make it. Judge Amy Coney Barrett understands that we undermine democracy and trample the will of the people when judges act like legislators. She has impeccable integrity, exceptional credentials, and the highest regard for the Constitution and rule of law.

“I applaud President Trump for another stellar appointment to the Supreme Court.”

