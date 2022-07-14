LUBBOCK, Texas — Congressman Jodey Arrington joined Ryan Chandler for a conversation on border security and Governor Abbott’s recent executive order granting state entities more authority at the border.

Last month, Arrington introduced House Joint Resolution 50 to “[affirm] Article I Section 10 of the U.S. Constitution, which recognizes states’ sovereign power to defend themselves against invasion.”

He will host a press conference on Friday, July 15, in Washington, D.C. to discuss the resolution and Governor Abbott’s executive order

The congressman also discussed his plans to introduce a federal abortion ban and the continued need for the pro-life movement to support mothers after the end of Roe v. Wade. More from Arrington will air on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Talking Points.

