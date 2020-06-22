Rep. Arrington: “We can’t hamstring our police”

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Office of U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington:
Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement in response to the stabbing of two Lubbock County Sheriff deputies on Saturday evening:
“This is a tragic reminder of the dangerous situations men and women in law enforcement encounter on a daily basis. We can’t hamstring our police while defending themselves against dangerous criminals and protecting law abiding citizens,” said Arrington.
“I will not tie the hands of law enforcement, defund or federalize the police, nor will I penalize the vast majority of honorable officers because of a small percentage of bad cops and isolated incidents. I ask the Lubbock community to join me in praying for these deputies and their families.”
(News release from the Office of U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington)
Two Deputies Attacked, Related Stories:
- Two officers stabbed Saturday evening along South Loop, eyewitnesses say
- Deputies stabbed with knife, suspect info released by LCSO
- Man arrested after search for suspect accused of stabbing, wounding two officers
- LCSO provides update on condition of deputies stabbed in Saturday incident
- Shoplifting led to attack on two officers, warrant said, suspect recognized by his own grandmother