Rep. Arrington: “We can’t hamstring our police”

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from Covenant Health:

Late 2019 Covenant Health broke ground on Hope Tower, a new state of the art inpatient tower capable to treat complex orthopedic trauma, spine, and cranial neurosurgery patients. The six-story structure will be approximately 200,000 square feet and cost about $140 million to complete.We are pleased with the construction progress so far but with the best interest of our community in mind, we wanted to share why construction has been temporarily suspended.

In recent weeks, with the presence of the COVID-19 virus, Governor Greg Abbott required all health care facilities to halt elective surgical procedures to assist in preserving personal protective equipment and limiting the possible spread of the virus.

With the temporary disruption in surgical procedures, Covenant Medical Center, like all hospitals and surgery centers across the country, experienced a short-term reduction in revenue, which was expected. As a result, Covenant Medical Center continued to be diligent in maintaining operations while also being good stewards of our finances.