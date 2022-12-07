LUBBOCK, Texas — District 83 State Representative Dustin Burrows said in the weeks after the Uvalde shooting, his committee spent hundreds of hours interviewing more than 70 people to figure out where those failures came from.

In a public meeting Tuesday night, Burrows explained the findings of that investigation and what could’ve prevented things from going so wrong.

Tuesday night was also an opportunity for people to hear from leaders of Lubbock Independent School District (LISD), our area’s largest school district, and how it plans to keep its campuses safe from harm.

“We were back and forth in Uvalde for 44 days,” Burrows said. “That’s how long it took us from the day the committee was created to publish this report and publish it to the public.”

The tragedy at Robb Elementary back in May killed 19 students and two teachers.

“There was a false sense of security going on across that community,” Burrows said. “Our main conclusion was every single system that had been set up from the schools to the independent school district to the other police agencies that were involved failed that day because they were not adequately prepared for the challenges presented.”

77 minutes passed between the time the attacker walked in and unlocked a door to when officers finally killed him. Burrows said according to the district’s active shooter plan, then Police Chief Pete Arredondo should’ve been in control, but Arredondo didn’t think he was in charge of the response.

“If you show up on a scene, and you’ve been trained, and you find out the guy who’s supposed to be in charge is in the hallway, alarm bells should be going off,” Burrows said. “Who’s the overall commander? There was none, and if there is none, you’re supposed to go ask questions. You’re supposed to go volunteer your services. They did not do that that day.”

Burrows said all three exterior doors were unlocked that day.

“One should have been locked according to their protocol,” Burrows said. “Two are always unlocked and remained unlocked. They continued to not pay attention to what they had submitted as their school safety plan.”

LISD school board member Lala Chavez said following the Uvalde massacre, the district was audited multiple times to check the safety of their schools.

“We had seven of them and I’m happy to say out of seven of those, we had 6 with no findings,” Chavez said. There was one with findings and it was an interior classroom door that was unlocked and opened.”

Since then, the district has spent thousands of dollars making sure students and teachers are safe every time they enter the classroom.

“I’m proud of LISD for what they’ve done for our students and for our staff because, at the end of the day, that’s who it’s about, our staff, their families and our students,” Chavez said.