Rep. Burrows praises Texas AG for affirming gun & ammo sales as essential services

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Representative Dustin Burrows:

Texas Attorney General Paxton’s response to Representative Burrows’ request for opinion regarding the sales of firearms in Texas municipalities and counties, specifically, whether or not city and or county officials can prohibit the sales of firearms and close gun ranges by an emergency declaration, was released today by the AG’s office. In that opinion, the Attorney General has affirmed that firearm and ammunition sales, gun range operations are essential services.

Rep. Burrows said, “I appreciate Attorney General Ken Paxton’s quick action on his opinion. Having access to firearms and ammunition for self defense and hunting, in times like these, is clearly essential. Municipalities and Counties eyeing emergency powers to temporarily prohibit weapons and ammunition sales, as well as closing gun ranges, would expose Texans to serious and perhaps fatal vulnerabilities. All Texans are grateful for General Paxton’s opinion.”

