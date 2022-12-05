LUBBOCK, Texas— Representative Dustin Burrows was scheduled to discuss the investigation regarding the Robb Elementary Shooting. A press release said he would speak in Lubbock on Tuesday, December 6.

The press release also said Rep. Burrows will also be joined by Lubbock Independent School District Trustee member, Lala Chavez, to discuss district safety. Read the press release below for more information.

