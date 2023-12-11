LUBBOCK, Texas— StarCare Specialty Health System recognized Representative Carl Tepper on Monday for his “pivotal leadership in passing legislation honoring a 30+ year commitment made by the State of Texas to the Lubbock Community,” said a press release.

According to the release, Tepper sponsored, filed, carried and secured the passage of HB 4415. It helped transfer the ownership of Sunrise Canyon Hospital “back to StarCare Specialty Health System.

Additionally, a Commemorative Bill presentation to honor Tepper was scheduled for Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. The presentation will be located at StarCare’s administrative headquarters at 904 Avenue Q.

Tepper will be commended for his “dedicated efforts in advancing mental health initiatives in West Texas,” said the release.

The recognition will symbolize StarCare’s appreciation of Temper’s crucial role in the legislative process to ensure the Lubbock community will have continued access to the “important, life-saving services provided at Sunrise Canyon Hospital.”

The presentation will feature remarks from StarCare Board Chairperson, Judge Drue Farmer; CEO Beth Lawson and Representative Carl Tepper, said the release.