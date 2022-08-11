LUBBOCK, Texas— Representative Jodey Arrington spoke with KLBK’s Matt Stell to speak about the recent FBI raid of Former President Donald Trump’s home, inflation and the PACT Act.

Rep. Arrington said Monday’s raid was over the top and “potentially an abuse of power.”

“The reason I say that we’ve seen the Department of Justice and the FBI weaponized against this president,” Arrington said.

Arrington also spoke on his decision to vote against the PACT Act, which would extend healthcare benefits to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. As well as his thoughts on the upcoming bill to reduce inflation.

In closing, Rep. Arrington spoke on future legislation that may affect West Texas and its farmers.