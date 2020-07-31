Rep. Jodey Arrington gifts President handmade prayer quilt from Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Over 100 women from the Lubbock area gave President Trump a handmade prayer quilt, according to a release on Friday by Congressman Jodey Arrington.

The quilt, made by women whom Arrington said regularly pray for the country and President Trump, was presented on the flight back from Trump’s visit to an oil rig in Midland.

“They wanted him to know, and be encouraged by the fact, that folks were praying for him,” Arrington said in the statement.

Arrington said on the flight, he told the President that, “West Texas’ best contribution isn’t food, fuel and fiber, it’s our faith in God.”

“You want to know what makes America great? These West Texas women and millions of praying people just like them who still believe in our nation’s motto, ‘In God We Trust.’”