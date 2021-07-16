Rep. Jodey Arrington issues statement on deadly standoff in Levelland

(The following is a statement from Rep. Jodey Arrington)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19) issued the following statement on yesterday’s tragic shooting in Levelland, Texas.

“Yesterday’s tragedy was horrific and heartbreaking. West Texas and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office lost a true hero in Sgt. Josh Bartlett. I ask our community to join me in prayer for all the officers who were wounded in yesterday’s shooting and their families. We must never, ever forget that our men and women in blue risk their lives every day to protect our families and defend our community.”

