Rep. Jodey Arrington releases statement on the passing of Judge Ruben Reyes

“West Texas lost one of its finest public servants in Ruben Reyes. Judge Reyes was nationally recognized for his fairness, compassion, and high standards of excellence serving on state advisory courts for Governors Perry and Abbott as well as chairing a national drug court association. He was the model citizen and servant leader who left his community better than he found it – they just don’t get any better. He left us too soon, but we trust our friend, Judge Reyes, has entered eternity and is resting in the arms of his Heavenly Father.“

