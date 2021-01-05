Rep. Jodey Arrington to object to 2020 election count in Congress

LUBBOCK, Texas — U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington said Tuesday that he intends to object when Congress meets to count electoral votes for the 2020 election Wednesday, January 6.

On Wednesday, both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate will meet in a joint session to count the electoral votes that were cast December 14. The vote is required by the Constitution and is the final step in affirming a winner for the presidential election.

During the count, a member of Congress can object to a state’s electoral votes, and if the objection is in writing and signed by a member of both chambers, the joint session will suspend, and the House and Senate will go into separate sessions to consider the objection.

If both chambers do not agree on a resolution, the original electoral votes will be counted with no changes.

Congressman Arrington said the changes to election law by entities other than the legislative body in certain states is a key reason he plans to object.

“The constitution is clear: only state legislatures — not governors, not Secretaries of State, in Pennsylvania’s case, [or] the state’s Supreme Court, [can make changes to election laws],” Arrington said.

Various other members of Congress have stated that they will also object to the certification, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz.