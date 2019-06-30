Repair work scheduled for SH 114/FM 1780 intersection in Whiteface

WHITEFACE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Cochran County maintenance crew is scheduled to make road repairs to the SH 114/FM 1780 intersection in Whiteface [this] week.

Beginning at 8 a.m., Tuesday, July 2, TxDOT will close the intersection to all traffic to allow the crew to safely make the road repairs. All traffic will be detoured around the work zone. Commercial and other large vehicles are advised to seek an alternate route around the work area.

Drivers can expect traffic delays, are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic, and should keep the following tips in mind:

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day and will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

