REPLAY: Over 155 calls in 2 months at apartments where 14-year-old boy shot, killed in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Department Chief Floyd Mitchell held a news conference Thursday after the shooting death of 14-year-old Dequavion Traylor late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Ella Apartments just before 11:30 p.m. and found Traylor with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Traylor was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to Mitchell, there have been over 155 calls to that apartment complex in the last two months alone, with nine of them being shots-fired calls.

