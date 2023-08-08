SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 13-year-old son of a Snyder Volunteer Firefighter was killed in a firearms accident Monday.

A press release from the Snyder Professional Firefighters Association confirms firefighter Nathan Hines and his family, “tragically lost their 13-year-old son Cason to an unfortunate firearms accident. ”

Hines has served the department more than 10 years.

“The loss of his son is overwhelming to our fire department and to many in the community,” the press release states.

No further information, including details on the accident or Cason’s funeral arrangements, is available at this time.

Memorials can be made for the Hines family at the Miller Funeral Home.