LUBBOCK, Texas — An offense report by the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office offered new details on an arson at a Schlotzky’s location in Lubbock on August 1.

According to the report, there were two separates fires set. One was in the kitchen and the other was in the owner’s office.

The owners provided an image of a ransom note left by a suspect during a previous burglary in July to EverythingLubbock.com.

The note said $5,000 cash must be left on a desk. “If you don’t you’ll regret it,” the note said.

The owner said he believes the person who left the ransom note also set the fires.

The offense report said “lightweight combustibles” were used as fuel for the kitchen fire. The fire began in the west part of the kitchen and spread.

Stacked folders and paperwork was used as fuel in the office fire, according to the report.

There were no updates in the case as of Monday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865. Anonymous calls to crime line could also be accepted at 806-741-1000.