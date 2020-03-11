Report: Lubbock Co. has most drunk-driving deaths among small counties in U.S.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock County ranks first in the nation amount small counties with the most drunk-driving deaths, according to a report conducted by an auto insurance company.

The report, conducted by AutoInsuracneEz.com, analyzed data from NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System between 2014 and 2018.

According to the data, 49% of traffic deaths in Lubbock County involved an impaired driver.

Here is a summary of the statistics for Lubbock County:

Share of total driving fatalities involving a drunk driver: 49%

Drunk-driving fatality rate: 6.12

Total drunk-driving fatalities (last 5 years): 94

Total traffic fatalities (last 5 years): 191

Here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Share of total driving fatalities involving a drunk driver: 29%

Drunk-driving fatality rate: 4.29 per 100k

Total drunk-driving fatalities (last 5 years): 52,609

Total traffic fatalities (last 5 years): 180,067

You can click here to read the full report.