Report: Lubbock Co. has most drunk-driving deaths among small counties in U.S.

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock County ranks first in the nation amount small counties with the most drunk-driving deaths, according to a report conducted by an auto insurance company.

The report, conducted by AutoInsuracneEz.com, analyzed data from NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System between 2014 and 2018.

According to the data, 49% of traffic deaths in Lubbock County involved an impaired driver.

Here is a summary of the statistics for Lubbock County:

  • Share of total driving fatalities involving a drunk driver: 49%
  • Drunk-driving fatality rate: 6.12
  • Total drunk-driving fatalities (last 5 years): 94
  • Total traffic fatalities (last 5 years): 191

Here are the statistics for the entire United States:

  • Share of total driving fatalities involving a drunk driver: 29%
  • Drunk-driving fatality rate: 4.29 per 100k
  • Total drunk-driving fatalities (last 5 years): 52,609
  • Total traffic fatalities (last 5 years): 180,067

You can click here to read the full report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar