Report of industrial accident, critical injuries, in SE Lubbock County Friday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — EMS and volunteer firefighters responded to the report of an industrial accident in Lubbock County early Friday evening. The call came in at about 5:30 p.m. at 11611 County Road 2500.

The location is near the Executive Airport southeast of Lubbock.

There was a report of an employee trapped a facility called Lubbock Cotton Growers. There is no official word yet on the extent of injuries or what led up to the call.

An eyewitness described critical or even extremely critical injuries for our newsroom. EMS confirmed critical injuries. Our photojournalist at the scene saw an ambulance leave with red lights and siren on.

This is a developing story. Please check back.