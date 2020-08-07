Reports of child abuse decline amid pandemic, but cases are on the rise

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas has seen a rise in child abuse since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Covenant Children’s Trauma Program Manager Belinda Waters.

“We usually see about 0 to 4 [cases] with abuse every month, but we saw two in the first week starting March 17th,” said Waters. “But we don’t see the outrage that you would think we see with something like this,”

But over the last few months calls to report child abuse have dropped across the state by over 15 percent. And in Lubbock, the number of child abuse reports has gone down by 8 percent.

“They are with the accuser and they are at home and no one is laying eyes on them then no one is going to be able to determine if they have been abused or suspect that they have been abused or neglected,” said Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Derek Danner.

According to the CAC, Teachers are often the ones who report abuse, but since school has been out for 6 months, they believe some abuse has gone unreported.

“Sometimes going to school is the only break away from their perpetrator and now they have nowhere to go. They’ve basically been with them for all these months with no outlet, no sense of relief like it’s not going to happen right now cause I’m not at home,” said Danner.

According to child welfare advocates, the stress of a pandemic can put children at greater risks, but the CAC says only time will tell how much victims of abuse actually suffered.

“Coping skill to be around you kids sometimes for that long a period of time when that isn’t normal I think these have all added to and we just don’t know what it’s going to look like coming out of this,” said Danner. “We won’t know that until life gets somewhat normal again.”

Texas law states that anyone who suspects a child is being abused must report it, and Board President of Community Partners of Lubbock Brandon Kidd, hopes Lubbock can come together to look out for it’s kids.

“These children just do not have a voice without us, and it is our job to really protect these kids and provide resources to these kids that can hopefully allow them to get out of the situations that they are in,” said Kidd.

Lubbock County Child Welfare Board, Community Partners of Lubbock, and United Supermarkets are also raising awareness for child abuse in August by putting pinwheels up at store across town.

If you see a child you think has been abused or neglected make sure to call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400