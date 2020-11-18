Reports of man with a toy gun prompt lockdown at Plainview schools

PLAINVIEW, Texas– On Wednesday, Plainview ISD campuses were put on lockdown after police said there were reports of a person in the area with a rifle.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a man walking in the area of 13th Street and Kokomo Street carrying a rifle, according to Plainview Police.

Police recognized the clothing description as a known individual seen earlier in the day carrying a toy gun. That person was located at his residence and was believed to be the same person as the caller, police said.

As a precaution, officers responded to the high school and determined there was no threat.

According to police, the high school and a nearby elementary school were placed on lockdown until the threat was resolved.

