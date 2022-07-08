UVALDE, Texas — Texas State Representative Dustin Burrows asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to release the entire 77-minute hallway video from the May 24 Robb Elementary School shooting to the public, according to a post on social media.

The shooting, which occurred in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of 21 people, including 19 children.

Burrows sent his request Thursday, according to the letter.

DPS responded Friday and said it saw no reason it could not be released to the public.

“DPS believes that the video is likely to bring clarity to the public regarding the tragic events in Uvalde,” the response stated. “The video does not contain images of children but is limited to the law enforcement response up to the moment of the breach. We do not believe its public release would harm our investigative efforts.

However, DPS said, Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell-Busbee objected to releasing the video and instructed DPS not to.

“As the individual with authority to consider whether any criminal prosecution should result from the events in Uvalde,” DPS said, “we are guided by her professional judgment regarding the potential impact of releasing the video.”