LUBBOCK, Texas — ResCare Community Living will host a fundraising event on Wednesday at 4601 South Loop 289, according to a social media post from the organization. The event will go towards funding for summer activities for its residents, said the post.

The post stated that a Bahama Bucks truck will be parked in the ResCare parking lot from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the Lubbock community to stop by. Additionally, Bahama Bucks will donate “10% of the proceeds” for the fundraising event.

ResCare told EverythingLubbock.com that 2023 will be its first year hosting a fundraising event.

EverythingLubbock.com was told that ResCare’s goal will be to rent the entire Water Rampage water park for its residents by the end of August.

According to ResCare, it plans on holding more fundraising events this summer to reach its goal to “give back to the ResCare community.”

“We want to expand our thanks to our community and for all the help that they’ve received from the community to support the cause for the community,” said ResCare Community living.