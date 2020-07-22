Researchers find link between vaping and severe COVID-19 symptoms

LUBBOCK, Texas — Researchers have discovered a link between prolonged symptoms of COVID-19 and vaping.

According to Dr. Luca Cucullo, the vice chair for research of pharmaceutical sciences, since COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, the inflammation of the lungs caused by vaping or smoking can make symptoms of COVID-19 last longer.

But at Juicy Juice Vapes – there is one thing people come looking for: vaping devices.

“Everytime someone comes in they are getting disposables,” said Juicy Juice Vapes employee Taya Sierra.

Smoking and vaping have also been linked to a lower local immune response according to. Cucullo. But Sierra says customers aren’t concerned about their effects.

“I haven’t had anybody come in and ask me about what they do to you. I smoke them myself and I haven’t had any issues,” she said.

The chemicals and byproducts in vape flavors can also be dangerous even though they have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for ingestion.

Dr. Cucullo said that the difference between inhaling and ingesting is enough to cause damage to your lungs and cause worse symptoms if you get COVID-19.

“It’s one thing if you eat chocolate – it’s another thing if you breathe chocolate. The effects are not the same,” he said.

But for those who do vape, there are some things you can do to improve your lung health. But Cucullo said nothing is better than controlling how much you vape.

“Generally some antioxidants might be able to help but even those are just adding a little bit of help. The best thing to do would be to quit if you can,” said Cucullo.