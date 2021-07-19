Reserve Childress Co. Sheriff’s Deputy dies while assisting stranded driver

CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas — The Childress County Sheriff’s Office was mourning the loss of one of its reserve deputies who died over the weekend.

According to a social media post by the CCSO, Reserve Deputy Tom Hoobler passed away while on duty Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said Hoobler was assisting a stranded motorist on U.S. Highway 287, just east of Childress, and passed away in his patrol car while waiting for a wrecker to arrive.

Hoober was with the Childress County Sheriff’s Office since July 2003.

