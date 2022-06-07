LUBBOCK, Texas – Several residents have been facing issues regarding the lack of trash pick ups in their neighborhood. Resident Oscar Mendoza says his alley has not been picked up in over three weeks, overfilling with waste.

“Let’s just say somebody was visiting, I mean it’s summertime so people are coming to Lubbock. So they drive through and they see all of this mess and that’s what the kind of impression they’re gonna get of our city,” said Mendoza

Mendoza says he’s left several phone calls and voicemails to the city, but has not heard back.

“I take pride in keeping my yard and stuff clean but yet we have to deal with this and there’s nothing we can do,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza says the issue has been so bad that he has been unable to take out trash from inside his house.

“I don’t even want to tell you what one of the trash cans looks like inside and it’s rough right now, we’ve started seeing a lot of flies so we can’t even enjoy our yard,” said Mendoza.

Brenda Haney, City of Lubbock Director of Solid Waste says in a statement “The City, like all other solid waste utilities, is experiencing staffing challenges. Additionally, fleet operations around the country are having a difficult time getting parts to repair vehicles. With this combination of these factors it is difficult to staffing our trash routes on a daily basis. On each day we are operating at about 75 to 80% capacity. While we can absorb some of this on a daily basis we cannot absorb it all. Thus means part of Monday’s routes move to Tuesday and part of Tuesday move to Wednesday, an so forth. The solid waste team is working Monday through Saturday to service our residents. While we appreciate the frustration that this may cause we really appreciate the understanding and patience from the community. We are doing everything in our power to ensure that everyone is serviced at least once per week.”

The city has addressed the issue after we reached out, cleaning up the alley in question. They now ask residents to help alleviate the issue by properly breaking down boxes to make room in dumpsters and to secure loose trash to keep it from flying away.