Residents at assisted living community weigh in on pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Residents at Library of Legacies in Slaton shared their perspectives and experiences on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been very scary for us,” said 89-year-old Helen Thomas,” Well, we are old for one thing. If we catch it, we are in trouble and that’s the reason we just really appreciate these girls working so hard to keep us from having it.”

91- year-old resident, Rosetta Martin, said she was glad her family had been able to visit her through the window during the pandemic.

“My family members, they’ve been really good about coming to my window, sitting out there on their lawn chairs and eating breakfast with me through the window,” she said ” And they’re trying their best to make me happy, and I am. I just wish I could hop in my car and go again.”

91-year-old William Knott said he never expected the pandemic to happen but that he doesn’t let it worry him.

“I started out learning politics from FDR, and I never seen nothing like it is but back in my day when we would come down with measles and chickenpox,” he said, “You stayed home and got well. There was nothing said about it, teachers or nothing”

Michelle Craig, the owner of the facility, said the pandemic created a series of challenges for both residents and administration.

She said since Governor Gregg Abbott announced long-term care facilities could open up for visitation, they were flooded with calls of family members ready to see their loved one. However, she said all facilities are mandated to follow a series of regulations before allowing visitation.

“The governor may say this but our agency, [Texas] Health and Human Services, says this and CDC says this,” she said, “It’s just frustrating. A lot of our [employees] feel rude and they feel like families are upset with us and they call, and they want to do something, and we just can’t do it.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, residents are allowed to pick two essential caregivers to come visit who must be at least 18 years or older. Those caregivers must be trained by the long-term care facility on infection control and how to use PPE. They must also test for COVID-19 14 days before visiting their residents.