LUBBOCK, Texas – Many living at The Ella Apartments (formerly Cricket Court Apartments) in Central Lubbock tell EverythingLubbock.com they have been dealing with broken or faulty air conditioning units for quite some time.

One tenant asked to remain anonymous out of fear of getting evicted.

“It was almost 100 degrees Fahrenheit and there was no excuse at that point,” the anonymous tenant said. “The air conditioning units just don’t work after a certain point. My child has had a lot of issues, and not only has he, but I’ve also been hospitalized because of this heat that I’m having to go through.”

Tuesday hit 109 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the highest recorded temperature in the Hub City so far this year. Unfortunately, the anonymous tenant said many other neighbors also can no longer bear the heat.

“Theirs are just completely no A/C, no nothing,” the anonymous tenant said. “They have even worse living conditions than my apartment, or they’re just being and feeling harassed by the office because of all the various issues, and to me, it’s not acceptable when we’re going through legitimate issues.”

Stuart Walker, code administration director for the City of Lubbock, said there’s no requirement to have air conditioning units in any dwellings, but if the appliance is supplied, it must work properly.

“If it’s broken, it’s broken and that’s a violation,” Walker said. “Depending on the situation or the type of equipment, that determines how long a property owner or property manager would have to fix it. The city has a minimum housing standards code, so mechanical equipment has to work, plumbing, electrical and things like that. If it’s installed, it has to be operational.”

A $12.3 million project is currently in the works to renovate The Ella Apartments with a proposed $81,000 per unit. Shari Flynn, executive director for the Lubbock Housing Finance Corporation said she was unaware of many of the issues during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“The bond transaction will close in September,” Flynn said. “Of course, they will have a period of time, I believe it’s 18 months, to make all repairs, but I will certainly ask that they address these questions and issues with respect to air conditioning first and foremost because people cannot be living in units when it’s 110 degrees Fahrenheit outside with no A/C.”

The anonymous tenant said maintenance at The Ella Apartments tried to fix things but to no avail.

When EverythingLubbock.com reached out to The Ella Apartments, they declined to comment. We also contacted Millennia Housing Management, the complex’s management company, and have not yet heard back.

“All they do is give you excuses and say they’re going to be doing a remodel in August, and I was like that’s not an excuse because August was, at this point, several months away,” the anonymous tenant said. “They should be still fixing things within a timely manner.”

This anonymous tenant and many others are struggling with the next steps out of constant fear of retaliation from the apartment’s management.

“You’re sitting there pouring down sweat in your own home, and they don’t care because they get to go home to their nice little place where everything’s perfect, but they don’t care about how much the tenants are suffering,” the anonymous tenant said.

If you are having issues like these, you can call the City of Lubbock Code Enforcement at 806-776-2193. The department will set up an appointment to come out and look into your concern and keeps the information of callers confidential.

You can also reach out to Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas at 806-763-4557. The nonprofit organization may be able to provide free legal help to those affected.