Residents concerned about front yard eyesore

IDALOU, Texas– Neighbors in Idalou complained that a home undergoing renovations is causing an eyesore in their community. They want it resolved.

A family moved out of the home on Main Street in the early spring, according to Sylvia Rodriguez, the next door neighbor. Months later, she said neighbors saw little work completed on the home.

Instead, they left behind a yard full of weeds, scraps, and at one point, a couple dogs, Rodriguez said.

“They tore the floors down and ever since then, that’s when the roaches came and the rats and everything else,’ Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said she notified the city multiple times about the problems it caused, but believed they have not taken enough action to resolve the issue.

“It looks really bad especially being Main Street, it’s really bad,” Rodriguez said. “I mean it’s like an eye sore to everybody here that is trying to keep their houses looking good.”

According to city officials, they issued five code enforcement letters but no citations.

Living on one of the main roads in town, Rodriguez, along with many residents work hard to maintain clean yards.

Other residents on the street expressed similar concerns.

“People from out of town pass through here,” said Vickie Arguello, a nearby resident. “They see houses like that, they keep Main Street ugly you know. We’re just trying to make it look better.”

The city issued the latest code enforcement letter on June 27. The owners have ten days to comply, but as of now, the residents have complied with every letter issued, officials added.