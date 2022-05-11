LUBBOCK, Texas – Several North Lubbock residents filed complaints with the city regarding a junkyard in their neighborhood, city officials told KLBK News. The Code Enforcement Department responded by issuing citations, as they have done several times with this residence over the last 10 years.

Old tires, rusty containers, pieces of scrap metal, used car seats, bicycles, wood planks, broken tools: just a few items out of the hundreds that can be found laying in the yard.

Neighbors described the junk as a nuisance.

The city said it violated public health and safety ordinances.

The homeowners called the hoarding problem a mental health issue.

“There becomes an issue when the amount of stuff reaches a certain level,” Code Administration Director Stuart Walker said. Once it becomes a health and safety issue, out city ordinances take over and allow us to go and abate that public health and safety violation.”

In other words, after homeowners receive citations, they have a certain amount of time to comply or else the city has the right to take care of the issue as it sees fit.

One of the owners, a woman who declined to be named and interviewed, said she desperately wants the city to come out and remove her husband’s junk, as they’ve in years past.

The husband, however, is struggling to let go, his wife said.

“It’s a very common problem. We deal with one of these types of situations on a weekly basis,” Code Enforcement explained. “[Stuff] gets rained on. It starts to rot. It attracts insects; vectors of disease.”

It’s the reason the city works so hard to get those items properly disposed of, Walker said.

Code Enforcement violations could result in Class C misdemeanors and fines of up to $2,000 a day.

The city said it focuses on prevention. On the second Tuesday of every month, Code Enforcement provides opportunities for Lubbock residents to get rid of large items. The event is part of the Keep Lubbock Beautiful project and Code Enforcement visits different neighborhoods each month.

“Solid Waste also has convenience stations around town that are free to citizens if they need to dispose of items,” Walker stated.

To report a public health or safety hazard, you can call 3-1-1 or file a complaint on the My Lubbock app.

To learn more about the city ordinances related to this story, visit this page.

For mental health resources in Lubbock, click here.