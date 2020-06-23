Residents react to suspect in officer stabbing running through their neighborhood.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies had been released from the hospital as of Monday, after being stabbed while on-duty Saturday night.

They had been stabbed after confronting a shoplifter at the Walmart on South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. A third deputy and some Good Samaritans were able to administer aid to the officers before they were taken to the hospital.

The two deputies were stabbed by 28-year-old Miko Devon Butler, who, after stabbing the officers ran across the South Loop, leading police on a four hour manhunt.

Residents nearby say that Butler ran through their backyards as he fled the scene.

“An officer came by and stopped and said did you see anybody running? There was lots of action and commotion and guns and we were thinking we just need to get inside the home and lock all the gates and just get safe,” said local resident Karen Lundberg.

Lundberg’s grandson Gideon Long was watching out the window when the police arrived in the area.

“I saw the cop with the gun, and with the suppressor, and with the dog,” Gideon said, “And I was scared because I didn’t want to go to heaven early.”

While neighbor Josh Groves was putting on a new roof.

“I just looked up and I saw a police officer with a dog and another with an assault rifle and I just kind of looked around and was like what’s going on?” Groves said. “I called my mom and said, ‘Hey I think they are looking for someone you should lock the door real quick.’”

Police used K-9s to track down Butler, before taking him into custody at a Motel 6. After being arrested, Butler was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a dog bite from the K-9. But the increased police presence had neighbors on edge

“It feels frightening you know to know that someone is at large and you don’t know where they are,” Local resident Tricia Vitela said.

Other neighbors felt uneasy knowing Butler had been so close to their home.

“It’s scary particularly because of all the stuff that is going on in our country right now and the fact that this is not the way America has been all of my life,” said Laine Jennings, a resident of the neighborhood near the Walmart.

Some were even worried that Butler had hidden in their backyard.

“Could he have gone back there and just hid out in the backyard? I had a ladder on the roof so, could he have been up on the roof? It was a little unnerving,” Groves said.

But many are thinking of the officers and are thankful the situation wasn’t worse.

“The people in this neighborhood are just praying for the officers and we just hope that there is some justice served and that something is figured out with the fellow that went through that situation,” Groves said. “[We hope they’re] trying to figure out what is going on with him and his world. Just a lot of prayers.”